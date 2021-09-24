VIDEOS: Mahesh Babu's fans go berserk as they celebrate 10 years of Dookudu on the streets

Superstar Mahesh Babu's entertainer Dookudu, which was directed by Sreenu Vaitla completed 10 years of its release today. The film that had broken all box office records completed a decade of its release on September 23, 2021. Mahesh Babu fans left no stone unturned to celebrate the film's anniversary in the grand way possible.

Fans celebrated the occasion outside the movie theatres yesterday. The film’s special shows were screened in 22 Shows in the two Telugu states and it received massive response. Though it is a path-breaking initiative with sky-high celebrations by watching the movie yet again in theatres after 10 years, a lot of fans were spotted without masks on the streets amidst the pandemic.

Reportedly, fans have donated the entire collections received from these special shows to the theatre Workers and on charities.

Check out the videos that are going viral on social media:

Also Read: Love Story Movie Review: A gutsy film with praise worthy sensibilities

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is directed by Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead role. Music is composed by S Thaman and the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own banner GMB Entertainment.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases in theatres on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022.