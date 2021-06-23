VIDEOS: Naga Chaitanya unleashes his beast mode while gymming; Samantha Akkineni does her intense training

Naga Chaitanya might be having a hectic shooting schedule but that doesn’t stop the actor from following his regular gym schedules.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni's Instagram posts are a proof that she is very disciplined when it comes to eating right and staying fit. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to keeping herself fit and in shape. From yoga, animal flow to heavy weight lifting, you name it and the actress has done it all. The Oh Baby actress recently shared a video of herself enjoying an intense workout in the gym with her trainer on a video call.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya might be having a hectic shooting schedule but that doesn’t stop the actor from following his regular gym schedules. A video of Chay working out in the gym has surfaced on social media. Clearly, the Majili actor has got his beast mode on as he kickstarts his journey of intense transformation for his next film. Check out Sam and Naga Chaitanya's latest workout videos and they are legit goals.

On the work front, Samantha was seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in her Hindi debut series, The Family Man 2. She will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Samantha Akkineni has even started shooting for her much-anticipated film, Shakuntalam.

Chay, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film Love Story. He has also wrapped up the shoot for Vikram Kumar directorial Thank You.

