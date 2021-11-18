VIDEOS: Nayanthara hugs Vignesh Shivan before cutting her birthday cake amidst fireworks & it's heartmelting
Kollywood's Ladysuperstar Nayanthara turns a year older today, November 18 and she had a gala midnight celebration. Vignesh Shivan hosted a surprise party in the night attended by close friends. One can see in the video, Nayanthara gives a cosy hug to BF Vignesh Shivan right before cutting her birthday cake and it is heart-melting.
Also, Samantha can be seen alongside them in the video. Sharing a new poster of Nayanthara from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, Vignesh Shivan penned a lovely note wishing his ladylove on her 39th birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Kanmani , thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy Life wit u is full of love & affection to perfection...May Godbless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever !!"
CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH love-filled video of Nayanthara and Vignesh
Take a look:
Pure love stay blessed Thalaivi#HBDLadySuperStarNayanthara #Nayanthara— Nayanthara Trends (@TrendNayanthara) November 18, 2021
Birthday Bash pic.twitter.com/vqqqOGojgs
LadySuperstar Birthday Celebration with Crackers #HBDLadySuperstarNayanthara #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/UQGcjzEZyr— Karthik (@kalonkarthik) November 17, 2021
Meanwhile, fans are showering the Bigil actress with immense love and best wishes on social media. Twitter and Instagram are filled with happy pictures and videos of Nayanthara.
On the work front, the ladysuperstar is busy with the shooting for Atlee's untitled film, co-starring Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Being made on a lavish budget, the yet-to-be-titled film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations.
Here's wishing the gorgeous and talented Nayanthara, a very Happy Birthday!