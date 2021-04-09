VIDEOS: Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk at Vakeel Saab's intro scene amidst hooting, whistling in theatres

The celebrations for Pawan Kalyan's comeback film is not only in India but across the USA.

Vakeel Saab, an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink has released today amidst high expectations and strong buzz on social media. The Telugu courtroom drama starring Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising , Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Pawan Kalyan's comeback film had been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers were eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them.

Well, Vakeel Saab is out for the audience and the reviews have started surfacing on social media. Pawan Kalyan, with his powerful act, has once again managed to hit the right chord with the audience. The film's release has been no less than a celebration for the fans. From bursting crackers to hooting and whistling on Pawan Kalyan's intro scene, fans have left no stone unturned to welcome their favourite on the big screen. The celebrations for Pawan Kalyan's comeback film is not only in India but across the USA.

Meanwhile, ahead of the grand release, Pawan Kalyan's brother and megastar Chiranjeevi penned a heartwarming note as he shared his excitement about watching the film in the theatre with family members. His tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, "After a long time @PawanKalyan I look forward to seeing you on the silver screen as well. Mom, in the theater tomorrow evening with family members #VakeelSaab. Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned."

చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :) pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021

