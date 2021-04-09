VIDEOS: Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk at Vakeel Saab's intro scene amidst hooting, whistling in theatres
Vakeel Saab, an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink has released today amidst high expectations and strong buzz on social media. The Telugu courtroom drama starring Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. Pawan Kalyan's comeback film had been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers were eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them.
Well, Vakeel Saab is out for the audience and the reviews have started surfacing on social media. Pawan Kalyan, with his powerful act, has once again managed to hit the right chord with the audience. The film's release has been no less than a celebration for the fans. From bursting crackers to hooting and whistling on Pawan Kalyan's intro scene, fans have left no stone unturned to welcome their favourite on the big screen. The celebrations for Pawan Kalyan's comeback film is not only in India but across the USA.
Take a look at the video below:
USA California lo...Show pause cheyinchi Harathilu ivvadam....
Only PSPK has such crazy fan following....absolute crazy #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/cCQz1JKy51
— SADDY (@king_sadashiva) April 9, 2021
#VakeelSaab Premiere Show Celebration.
Atlanta, USA pic.twitter.com/HmebVdr34Q
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 9, 2021
Adoni sathyam complex gates..open.. booking given 200 rupees 4theatres full #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/4vspwaZftN
— Mr. PK (@prakashkasapogu) April 8, 2021
Idi ra jaathin denge response ante love you anna @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabFestivalBegins pic.twitter.com/P8AQr732jv
— Jashwanth Singh (@JashwanthSingh8) April 9, 2021
Celebrations at Imax, Melbourne #VakeelSaab @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/qBYeC9kFqw
— RFPK (@RusthumFansofPK) April 9, 2021
#VakeelSaab #PowerStar
Just name is enough to shutter box office records #PSPK #anantapur @PawanKalyan Anna
BOMMA BLOCK BUSTERRRR @SVC_official @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @MusicThaman Anna pic.twitter.com/HahFfY5k8a
— Satish Yan (@isatishyan) April 9, 2021
Power Star epouria and craze in #Hindupur #GurunathaTheater @PawanKalyan #PSPK #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/w06u7UnHYL
— Bharath Kumar Reddy N (@bharathmegafan) April 9, 2021
ITS FOR MOVIE CELEBRATION NOT FOR A FESTIVAL #VakeelSaab #VakeelEntersKhaidhiFears pic.twitter.com/K8DiTVSGHB
— MK News (@MK_Tweets01) April 9, 2021
At Sangam Sarat theater #Vizag #VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabFromTomorrow #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver pic.twitter.com/6BkQpRnz79
— George Kutty (@ravichandramvl) April 8, 2021
Show Time : #vakeelsaab #VakeelSaabFestivalBegins pic.twitter.com/7hBT6FxH1D
— Vamshi De Smart (@Vamshidesmart) April 9, 2021
Screen Mundhu Maname #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/05LQRpnipb
— GABBAR_SINGH (@TREND_SETTER_5) April 9, 2021
Power star #vakeelsaab pic.twitter.com/vMpmWETRo8
— Srinu (@Srinu26132436) April 9, 2021
#VakeelSaab #vakeelsabfestival
Craze Grace never change that's power of power star I am sooo happy after long time watching Anna on screen #SriramVenu super direction Anna #srivenkateswaracreations #Dilraju #Thaman music super bgm goosebumps pic.twitter.com/6vIUYJEcHj
— Sai PSPK (@Sai00489168) April 9, 2021
Also Read: Vakeel Saab Movie Review: A remarkable remake enhanced by Pawan Kalyan's presence
Meanwhile, ahead of the grand release, Pawan Kalyan's brother and megastar Chiranjeevi penned a heartwarming note as he shared his excitement about watching the film in the theatre with family members. His tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, "After a long time @PawanKalyan I look forward to seeing you on the silver screen as well. Mom, in the theater tomorrow evening with family members #VakeelSaab. Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned."
చాలా కాలం తరువాత @PawanKalyan ని వెండితెర మీద చూడటానికి మీలాగే నేనుకూడా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను. అమ్మ , కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో రేపు సాయంత్రం థియేటర్ లో #VakeelSaab చూస్తున్నాను.Can't wait to share my response of the film with you all. Stay tuned :) pic.twitter.com/eRyVbsMke0
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2021