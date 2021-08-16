VIDEOS & PHOTOS: From shoot shenanigans to partying, Samantha Akkineni gives a sneak peek into her best week

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. She proved her mettle with amazing performances from Ye Maya Chesave to Jaanu. Samantha is also one such actress who is always connected with fans via her social media pages and keeps them entertained. She never leaves a moment to share pictures on Instagram, from fun-filled times with her furry pet Hash, to romantic date pictures with her husband Naga Chaitanya and definitely not to forget her inspirational workout videos and hot photoshoots.

Today, Samantha gave a sneak peek into her best week with videos and photos as she starts her Monday. From shoot shenanigans, events, sweating it hard in the gym to a gala weekend with friends, Samantha had a fun weekend.

While two pictures flaunt her look from an event she attended yesterday, the next video shows a photoshoot she had with her team for Urbankissan. She also shared photos of director Gunasekhar and fashion designer Neeta Lulla as she wrapped up Shaakuntalam shoot on Saturday. Samantha also shared a video of sweating it hard in the gym to partying hard with her friends. However, looks she ended the happening week by cuddle time with her pet pooch Hash. Sharing it on Instagram, Samantha wrote, "The week that was."

Also Read: Prabhas wishes his co star Saif Ali Khan on his birthday: Can't wait for everyone to see you in Adipurush

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, where she will be sharing the screen with Malayalam actor Dev Mohan. The movie is based on the ancient play Abhijnanasakuntalam by the great poet Kalidasa. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Mohan Babu will be seen in pivotal roles.