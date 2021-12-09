VIDEOS: Ram Charan, Jr NTR fans go berserk and kickstart celebrations ahead of the trailer launch of RRR

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has geared up for the release of another mega project titled, RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR has created an immense buzz among the audience. Ahead of the trailer launch today, fans have kickstarted celebrations outside the cinemas. The trailer craze among Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans is insane and the viral videos on Twitter are proof.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will also be seen playing important roles in the film while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

Check out the viral videos of fans celebrating the trailer launch of RRR:

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.

