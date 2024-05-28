VIDEOS: Rashmika Mandanna dances with Anand Deverakonda on Gam Gam Ganesha; their candid bonding is unmissable

Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverakonda have made heads turn with their sweet and adorable dance on stage at a recent press event. Both the actors were spotted shaking their legs to the song Picchiga Nacchesave from Deverakonda’s movie Gam Gam Ganesha.

Rashmika looked as elegant as ever in a cream saree on stage. Along with her, Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand also made quite the appearance, sporting a stylish outfit.

Check out the videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverakonda at a press event

Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming release, Gam Gam Ganesha. The movie starring Vijay’s brother in the lead role is expected to be a fun action comedy flick with the actor playing a thief.

The film’s trailer promises a highly engaging comedy movie that follows a whole lot of confusion and even has a romantic subplot. The flick directed by Uday Bommishetty also features actors like Pragati Srivastava, Nayan Sarika, Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore, and many more in key roles.

The movie slated to release in theaters on May 31, 2024, also has roped in composer Chaitan Bharadwaj with Pushpa choreographer Polaki Vijay handling the dance acts.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna made quite a sensation on the big screens with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress is now all set to present herself once again in the lead role as she reprises Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The upcoming sequel movie directed by Sukumar is set to release their second single on May 29, a couple song, featuring the lead actors.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, Independence Day. Furthermore, Rashmika is also set to share the screen with Dhanush for the first time in their upcoming film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Besides her upcoming Telugu and Tamil movies, the actress would also feature as Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, in the movie Chhaava starring alongside Vicky Kaushal.

