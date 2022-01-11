VIDEOS: Samantha's Tuesday workout session is all about dedication as she flaunts her toned body and abs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a pure fitness enthusiast. She leaves no stone unturned to keep herself fit and healthy all the time. From yoga to a plant-based diet, Samantha believes in eating right and sustainable living. The actress is currently giving us major fitness goals like never before. Sam has shared a few videos from her Tuesday workout session and it speaks volumes about her sheer dedication and hardwork.

One can see in the video, the Oh Baby actress is stretching like a beast and it is giving her fans major fitness goals. She can be seen flaunting her flat abs and toned body in the latest workout videos. Earlier, she shared a video of herself doing a no-equipment workout at the gym. Samantha captioned the video, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment 'level-up' challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer Junaid Shaikh challenges me...I challenge you. Let's do it #levelupchallenge."

Take a look:

Samantha is sweating it out like a beast at the gym and when it comes to fitness, there is no going back. The Majili actress is going strong and how!

Meanwhile, Samantha has kickstarted shooting for her next titled, Yashoda. The second schedule of the film began recently. The upcoming venture is being jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

Besides this, she has Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is all set to make her debut in Hollywood in Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love.

