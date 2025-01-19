Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's movie online

Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's starrer Viduthalai Part 2 hit the big screens during the holiday season on December 20. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie received positive responses from viewers after its release. And now, nearly a month after its theatrical debut, the film has now arrived on a renowned streaming platform.

When and where to watch Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform announced via its social media handles that both installments of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer are available to watch. They wrote, "hero or a villain? Listen to Vaathiyar speak his-story #ViduthalaiOnPrime."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Viduthalai Part 2

After Perumal "Vaathiyaar" is captured, the police transfer him to another camp with Kumaresan among the team. During the journey, Vaathiyaar shares his past and reveals how an accidental killing led him to join a communist movement and advocate for armed resistance. He explains the train track bombing was an unintended tragedy and earns empathy from some officers, including Kumaresan.

En route, Vaathiyaar’s gang ambushes the convoy and rescues him. The police later corner him, and though he surrenders peacefully, the new leader executes him. While transporting his body, Kumaresan crashes the truck near a cliff and vanishes into the forest. In a final letter to his mother, he bids farewell and says he likely died fighting for good.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, features Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal "Vaathiyaar," the leader of Makkal Padai, and Soori as Constable Kumaresan. Manju Warrier plays Perumal's wife, while Kishore appears as his mentor.

Bhavani Sre portrays Tamilarasi and Gautham Vasudev Menon stars as DSP Sunil Menon I.P.S, with Rajiv Menon as A. Subramaniyan IAS. Bose Venkat plays a ruthless landlord, Manobala appears as a station master, and Vincent Asokan takes on the role of Mahalakshmi’s father. The screenplay is crafted by Vetrimaaran and Manimaran, with dialogues by Thai. Kandasaamy, Manimaran, and Vetrimaaran.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2 Final Worldwide Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's movie ends run with below average Rs 63 crore gross