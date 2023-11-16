Viduthalai Part 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier to play married couple; undergo de-aging process

Vetrimaaran is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished directors actively working today. His latest film, Viduthalai Part 1, is a period crime thriller, set in the 1980s, and features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film received widespread acclaim, and promised with the end of a sequel, where the character of Vijay Sethupathi will be explored more. In the latest update, it is being reported that Manju Warrier will be playing Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in the upcoming film. It is also reported by film industry tracker Amrutha Bharathi that the duo have undergone a de-aging process to play the roles.

What we know about Viduthalai Part 2

As per buzz, the second part will focus on Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Perumaal Vaathiyaar, and how he got to being the prominent rebel leader. It is understood that a significant part of the story will be set in the 1960s, especially the scenes with Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier. The film also features an ensemble cast including Soori, Prakash Raj, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ilavarasu and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company. The music for the film has been composed by Maestro Ilayaraja, while the cinematography has been handled by Velraj. The film is expected to hit the big screens in Summer 2024.

On the professional front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the action thriller film Jawan, which was helmed by Atlee. The film featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. The film was released on September 7th, and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The Vikram Vedha actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film is touted to be a thriller film and is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, 2024.

As for Manju Warrier, she was last seen in the political satire film Vellari Pattanam, helmed by Mahesh Vettiyar. The film also features Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Shabareesh Varma and many more.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Tamil film Mr. X, helmed by Manu Anand. The film features R. Sarathkumar, Arya, Anagha, and more in prominent roles. Additionally, the Asuran actress is also a part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, as well as the much awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2- Empuraan.

