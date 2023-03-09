Viduthalai trailer: Vetrimaaran, Vijay Sethupathi and Soori team up for an intense social drama

Viduthalai, the highly anticipated social drama which is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, has been under production for quite some time now. The shooting of the movie, which is slated to get released in two parts, was wrapped up recently. After a long wait, Vetrimaaran and his team have now released the official trailer of Viduthalai: Part 1, and it has totally raised expectations over the film, which features Soori as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Viduthalai Part 1 trailer is out

The highly promising official trailer of Viduthalai Part 1, which has a duration of 2.42 minutes, hints that director Vetrimaaran is set to make a comeback to the celluloid with yet another soul-stirring movie experience. The trailer hints that the social drama revolves around the fiery battle between the system, especially a battalion of policemen and a gang of rebels, named 'Makkal Padai' (People's Army) which is formed to prevent the atrocities against the women and oppressed. The rawness in the portrayal of the police force, realistic visuals, legendary musician Ilaiyaraja's powerful background score, and fantastic star cast hints that Viduthalai is going to be a truly pathbreaking cinematic experience for the Tamil film industry.

Soori is appearing as the protagonist, a young police constable named Kumaresan who is a part of the system, that is on a mission to wipe out 'Makkal Padai' and its leader, Perumal Vathiyar. National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi is making an extended cameo appearance in the Viduthalai film franchise by playing the role of Perumal Vathiyar. Actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing the head of the police force.

Watch the Viduthalai Part 1 official trailer, below:

About Viduthalai

Along with Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Vetrimaaran directorial features a stellar star cast including Prakash Raj, cinematographer-filmmaker Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sre, Chetan, Ilavarasu, and others in the supporting roles. Legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has composed the songs and original scores for the project. Dhanush, the popular actor has turned playback singer once again for the film and has lent voice to a song.

Viduthalai, which is based on B Jeyamohan's popular work Thunaivan, is jointly scripted by the writer himself, along with director Vetrimaaran. R Velraj is the director of photography. The project, which is produced by Elred Kumar under the banner RS Infotainment, and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's home banner Red Giant Movies, is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, this year.

