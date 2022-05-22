Viduthalai: Village set erected on a hill for Vijay Sethupathi and Soori-led Vetri Maaran's directorial

The shooting of Soori and Vijay Sethupathi headlined Viduthalai is underway at a fast pace. Directed by filmmaker Vetri Maaran, the first schedule of the film was shot in the deep forests of Kadambur. The filming of the movie continued in Chengalpet. Now, the third schedule of this upcoming drama is taking place in Sirumalai, near Dindigul in Tamil Nanu for the last couple of months.

The latest report about the film suggests that the team has wrapped up the third schedule of Viduthalai which took place in Sirumalai. The makers had erected a huge village set to film a portion of the movie. As per the report, the film's Art director Jacki designed a huge village set on a private estate in Sirumalai. The set incorporated some houses, a temple, and a small playground. Some residents were also roped in for the sequences shot on this particular set. Director Vetri Maaran even showed some kids how to act.

The sources further revealed that a major action sequence for the movie was shot on another private property in the hills. The sequence showed a fight between Vijay Sethupathi’s character and the police. Meanwhile, the team also shot two other major action sequences and songs at the venue.

The team of 450 members was staying in Sirumalai and they had to face many venomous snakes, bison, wild dogs, and leeches during their stay. There was an ambulance with a doctor available 24x7 in case of any emergency throughout the shoot.

At the moment, the crew is recording the scenes with Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Bhavani Sre, and Chetan. The shoot of the movie is expected to be completed by 10 June 10. The movie is adapted from the short story Thunaivan penned by Jeyamohan.

