Vidya Balan shares a throwback PHOTO with Mohanlal from the sets of her first Malayalam film

The Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shared a stunning throwback picture alongside megastar Mohanlal. The actress mentions in her post on Instagram stories that the photo was taken from the sets of her first ever film in the Malayalam film industry. The Mission Mangal actress further reveals that her film with Mohanlal got shelved after the first schedule. The actress is seen happily posing with the Drishyam actor. Vidya Balan also mentions in her post that she does not look as bad as she had imagined it. The actress enjoys a massive fan following n her Instagram account.

The fans and followers of the sultry diva are always looking forward to get an insight into her life. Now, with the latest throwback picture shared by the Bollywood actress, the fans are delighted. On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in the upcoming film called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film as per news reports is a period drama which will see the lead actor Mohanlal in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The news reports further go on to add that the film is based in the 16th century era. The film will also feature actress Manju Warrier in a key role. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a crucial role. The first look of the National Award winning actress was also shared by the makers of the film sometime back. The highly anticipated period drama is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan.

