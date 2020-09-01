Vidyullekha Raman gets engaged to her partner Sanjay in Chennai; Raashi Khanna, Varun Tej congratulate them

Actress and comedian Vidyullekha Raman shared a few photos with her fiancé Sanjay from their roka and engagement ceremonies.

Another couple gets engaged amid lockdown! After Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's wedding and Niharika Konidela- JV Chaitanya's engagement, now comedian Vidyullekha Raman has got engaged to her partner in Chennai. Vidyullekha Raman shared a few photos with her fiancé Sanjay from their roka and engagement ceremonies. The Telugu actress, who is known for her roles in films like Maharshi, Venky Mama, looks super happy and the same reflects in the beautiful photos of her with Sanjay. It was a private affair attended by close friends and family members.

Sharing the news with her fans on social media, the comedian wrote, "We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come."

Celebrities like Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna, Sai Dharam Tej, Nabha Natesh and other celebs from the film industry congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Vidhyulekha Raman had recently taken over the internet with his massive body transformation. She shared her before and after picture as she went through a huge transformation in the weight loss journey.

Sharing the photo on the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.”

