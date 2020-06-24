Vidyullekha Raman proved beauty comes in all shapes in these BOLD throwback photos

Vidyullekha Raman took over the internet a couple of years back with a different set of photos and promoted body positivity.

Popular supporting star Vidyullekha Raman took over the internet with her recent body transformation photo. Right now, she is the talk of the town. With followers of the actor taking fitness cues from her, and fans lauding her amazing transformation, she is now ruling the internet. However, she took over the internet a couple of years back with a different set of photos and promoted body positivity. In the bold photos, she was seen in a glamorous LBD and proved beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

Vidyullekha usually appears in comic roles in Kollywood and Tollywood films. With the old photos, she boosted body positivity and inspired several fans. Sharing the photos, she had written, “Looking and feeling like a bawsss. If only I could go back and tell 13 year old Vidyu to love herself more, that she is beautiful in any shape or size and that one day all her dreams will slowly start coming true. Love yourself guys.. people will call you names. But YOU still continue being YOU and love YOURSELF.”

Check out the posts of Vidyullekha Raman here:

Well, it looks like she has utilized the lockdown period to the fullest and successfully lost oodles of weight in her fitness journey. Sharing the photo of her body transformation, she wrote, “Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life?”

