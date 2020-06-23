  1. Home
Vidyullekha Raman takes over the internet with her massive body transformation; Check PHOTO

Taking to her Instagram space, she posted a photo of herself from before her workout routine and after the routine.
14190 reads Mumbai
Vidyullekha Raman takes over the internet with her massive body transformation; Check PHOTO
Chennai based actress Vidhyulekha Raman has once again taken over the internet with his massive body transformation. Taking to her Instagram space, she posted a photo of herself from before her workout routine and after the routine. In the photos, one can notice that she has undergone a huge transformation in the weight loss journey. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet, with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

Well, it looks like she has utilized the lockdown period to the fullest and successfully lost oodles of weight in her fitness journey. Sharing the photo on the photo sharing app, she wrote, “Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.”

Also Raed: PHOTO: Vishnu Vishal flaunts his abs in the latest picture; says he isn't following the six pack diet

Check out Vidhyulekha's Instagram post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fake confidence vs. ACTUAL confidence. When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was “how are you so confident?”. In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits. I have come to realise that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible. Sounds cliché, right? But it’s the truth!! You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 - 68.2kgs #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation

A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman) on

She added that all one needs to achieve success in fitness journey is discipline with proper workout and a neat diet. She stated, “You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work. Nothing in life comes easy but when you see result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears. Recorded weight as on 20/06/20 - 68.2kgs”.

