Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara pose for an adorable family PIC with twins as they celebrate Pongal

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are one of the most adorable couples in the South film industry. The duo got married last year and welcomed twin boys Ulagam and Uyir after a few months. Ever since then, the family of four have been setting major goals and Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed is proof of it. The filmmaker has now shared a perfect family pic featuring Nayanthara and twins to wish fans on Pongal. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared an adorable family pic from their Pongal celebrations. The pic shows Vignesh and Shivan holding their twin boys and posing with a beaming smiles. The Connect actress looks beautiful in a yellow ethnic dress with sindoor, red bindi and gajra. The background of Lord Shiva and Paravati's portrait added charm to the frame-worthy family photo.

Sharing the pic on Instagram to wish fans, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Pongalooooo pongal. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones !!! #WikkiNayan #Uyir #Ulagam #HappyPongal #happynewyear." This is the first Pongal of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara as husband and wife and parents as well. Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's family pic here





Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin boys For Christmas, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture-perfect family photo of him and Nayanthara holding their twin babies in arms, dressed up as Santa Clause. Vignesh Shivan also shared a series of posts to thank everyone for making 2022 the best year of his life. The actor shared cute family pics and summed up his entire 2022 of getting married to Nayanthara and becoming a parent to twin boys. Four months after their grand wedding in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced they have become proud parents of two children via surrogacy. “All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings…” he wrote further on Instagram. “Life looks brighter & more beautiful,” new father Vignesh Shivan expressed in a heartfelt note alongside two beautiful photos on Instagram.