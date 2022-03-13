Vignesh Shivan and Ranbir Kapoor's meet-up PICS will leave you zooming in on your screens

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor have recently come together for some memorable pics that were captioned, “That’s how happy one feels when clicking a pic with an iconic Actor & an amazing, humble person”. While the director posed in a black sweatshirt, the actor chose a white t-shirt with a purple cap for the meet.

This International Women's Day, the maker took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of unseen pics of his ladylove Nayanthara. Wishing all the women on a special day, he also penned a heart-warming note that read, “It’s the women in our life ! That make us ! That Complete us ! Who give a meaning to our life and everything that we do! Actions speak louder than words ! So let’s make this place a beautiful place for every woman around !”

The power-couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been an inspiration for many years now. These two never fail to make the fans go week in their knees with their lovely and subtle PDA.

Coming to their next release, the couple has worked together in the romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While Vignesh Shivan has directed the project, Nayanthara will play the lead in it alongside biggies Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This multi-starrer flick is expected to be released in theatres on 28 April. This Kollywood venture appears to be a love triangle where Rambo, played by Vijay Sethupathi is trying to convince both Khatija, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kanmani, played by Nayanthara, to try out a three-way relationship.

