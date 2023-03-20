Vignesh Shivan calls himself blessed as the director spends time with wife Nayanthara and their twins

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who tied the knot with Nayanthara earlier in 2022 welcomed twin boys in October last year. Since then the new parents have been making the most of parenthood, which is evident from their social media posts. They named the boys, Ulagam and Uyir and the couple’s social media posts have been garnering a lot of attention.

Vignesh took to Instagram to upload a cute photo where he is seen holding Nayanthara’s hand, while the little finger is wrapped in one of the twins’ hand, and Nayanthara’s hand holding the other boy’s hand. Uploading the photo on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, “happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones! Love is happiness , happiness is love & is all about , all the love u can have #Blessed” It can be seen from the photo that the boys are twinning in red.

Fans expressed their happiness to see the adorable photo and wrote, “Very happy to see,” while another wrote, “Such a cute pic! God Bless your family.” Some also asked the names of the two. “Wholesome family pic”, wrote others and dropped red hearts.

Work front

In the comment thread, some fans also asked for an update on the AK62 project. For the unversed, Vignesh Shivan was supposed to collaborate with Ajith Kumar for a film, which was tentatively called AK62. It was planned on a massive budget with some cast and crew also finalized. However, due to some differences, the film with Vignesh Shivan and Ajith together had to be cancelled.

According to recent reports, he will collaborate with director Pradeep Ranganathan on a project to be produced by Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Shubh Yatra, the maiden Gujarati production of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's banner Rowdy Pictures is slated to release next month.



