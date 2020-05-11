Vignesh Shivan calls Nayanthara as 'the mother of his future children'; Is WEDDING on the cards?

Vignesh Shivan, on the occasion of Mother's Day, shared a special message for Nayanthara and addressed her as 'the mother of his future children'.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's latest Instagram post for his ladylove Nayanthara is winning hearts on social media. Vignesh, on the occasion of Mother's Day, shared a special message for Nayanthara and addressed her as 'the mother of his future children'. Soon, speculations started doing rounds that Nayanthara is expecting a child with Vignesh Shivan. While many also questioned if they are getting married this year. Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a picture of Nayanthara holding a baby in her arms. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children."

Vignesh also shared a few throwback photos of Nayanthara and her mom. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child.... We love you sooo much amma.... thank u ammuuuu." These latest Instagram posts by Vignesh Shivan have taken social media by storm and it only questions if the wedding is on cards for the couple? Or have Nayanthara and Vignesh secretly tied the knot? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's latest Instagram posts below:

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh are often seen indulging in social media PDA. The couple never officially confirmed their relationship but they praising each other during events and sharing lovey-dovey posts on social media only prove they are going strong with each passing day.

They met each other on the sets of Vijay Sethupathi's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and have been going strong ever since.

