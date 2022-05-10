Vignesh Shivan can't stop smiling & take his eyes off ladylove Nayanthara in the latest lovey-dovey pic

Vignesh Shivan's love for Nayanthara is inevitable and all things cute. He never misses a moment to make his lady love feel special and his Instagram feed is proof of it as it's all about her. Well, now, the director shared a new pic with Nayanthara and he just can't seem to get enough of her.

Vignesh Shivan took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Nayanthara. The director can't smile stop smiling and take his eyes off the actress as they posed for a pic. Well, if that isn't cute enough, he also added Naan Pizhai, a love song from their film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The couple looks super and stylish, dressed in casual outfits.

Sharing the pic, he captioned, "if your heart is big !! You end up smiling at everything!."

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are currently the hot topic as their marriage reports are doing bouts in the tinsel town. And this time, the couple are definitely getting married as a source confirmed to Pinkvilla exclusively. If everything is finalised, they will also announce it officially.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot in June after 6 years of being together

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan will next direct Ajith Kumar for an upcoming Tamil film, tentatively titled AK61. Nayanthara, on the other end, is busy shooting for Telugu film Godfather with Chiranjeevi and an untitled film with Shah Rukh and Atlee. She also has another South movie titled Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Alphonse Puthren.