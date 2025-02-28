Vignesh Shivan celebrates success of Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon on sets of Love Insurance Kompany: 'This moment...'

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was released in theaters last week and became an instant success at the box office. The film has not only managed to emerge as a commercial success but has also proved itself among the critics.

Pradeep Ranganathan is currently working on his next film with director Vignesh Shivan. Now, the latter celebrated the success of Dragon on the sets of Love Insurance Kompany. Vignesh posted a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram with a sweet caption.

The pictures featured a cake-cutting celebration in the presence of the Love Insurance Kompany team.

In his caption, Vignesh wrote a heartfelt note congratulating the entire team of Dragon on the film’s massive success. He shared, “This moment was imagined before, manifested confidently and experienced happily (heart emoji) Soli vatcha maari seerum (Will do as said).”

He further went on to add, “You deserve every inch of this success and more to come.” Then, wishing the entire team of Dragon on behalf of the team of Love Insurance Kompany, he wrote, “Team Love Insurance Kompany congratulates the entire team of Dragon for etching an outstanding blockbuster and for delivering a much-needed strong message.”

See the official post here:

Vignesh went on to express his congratulations to the film’s director, Ashwath Marimuthu, the film’s main lead, Pradeep Ranganathan, as well as other actors such as Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran, and so on.

Dragon is a Tamil language romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

Dragon follows the story of Raghavan, who drops out of college due to a heartbreak. He decides to fake it till he makes it, employing shortcuts to grow successful in life. However, he has to return to his college to clear a few arrears for which he needs to take help from his former girlfriend turned professor.

Pradeep Ranganathan will next star in yet another romantic comedy titled Love Insurance Kompay, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is touted to be a science fiction romance, set in the distant future.