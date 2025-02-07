Vignesh Shivan REVIEWS Ajith Kumar’s film Vidaamuyarchi; ‘You can’t stop…’
Vidaamuyarchi received a brilliant response within hours of its theatrical release. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has now shared his candid review of the Ajith Kumar starrer.
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar delivered a scintillating performance in his comeback film Vidaamuyarchi. The movie is enjoying rave responses at the box office and has received special reviews and shoutouts from industry insiders. Now, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared a detailed review of the Magizh Thirumeni directorial.
Taking to his IG stories, Vignesh penned a long review of Vidaamuyarchi after watching it in theaters recently. The filmmaker couldn’t stop himself from turning into a fanboy of the Tamil superstar, praising AK’s absolute dedication to his craft.
Check it out here:
He also highlighted how the director keeps the audience hooked from the very first scene, thanks to the film’s gripping yet puzzling storyline, which delivers unexpected surprises until the very last frame.
An excerpt from his review read as, “AK sir’s screen presence, his suave carries the entire film on his shoulders! From the realistic risky action to the last scene emotion, he plays the character so honestly! So genuine and yet you can’t stop whistling everytime he walks with some scintillating score from the king @anirudhofficial.”
Besides AK, Vignesh also extended heartfelt appreciation to actors Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Regena Cassandra for their respective roles in the movie. He also commended director Magizh Thirumeni for bringing such a unique yet successful plot to the screen with Vidaamuyarchi.
In other news, the Ajith Kumar starrer unfortunately fell victim to piracy hours after its release. Several illegal sites began streaming the full version of the movie in high-definition quality on pirated websites.
Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar is currently in Portugal, where he is preparing for his upcoming weekend motorsport sprint racing event.
Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen starrer romantic comedy online