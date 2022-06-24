Vignesh Shivan clicks Nayanthara & she clicks him on their Thailand honeymoon; Fans scream 'Couple goals'

The newlyweds, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are having the best honeymoon in Thailand. Every now and then, the filmmaker is sharing glimpses of their romantic gateway and we must say they are pure couple goals. The latest pic is proof of so too as both tried to click each other at the same time. Vignesh Shivan clicked Nayanthara as she was trying to click his pic on their vacation. Sharing the adorable view of both clicking each other at the same time, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me." Her dedication towards taking the perfect pic of husband surely deserves her best wifey award. The post is filled with hearts and comments from fans, who said they are pure couple goals. Take a look at the pics below:

A day ago, Vignesh Shivan posted pics with Nayanthara of twinning and winning hearts in black outfits as they posed for couple of selfies. He also clicked a pic of Nayanthara's hungry face as she waited for food and it's something we all relate to.

For unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.

On the work front, is teaming up with Ajith Kumar for his next, relatively titled AK62. Nayanthara is said to play the role of the female lead. However, nothing is confirmed.

Nayanthara is currently busy with many big projects including Jawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi, Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran, and many more.