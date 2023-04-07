Vignesh Shivan confirms being removed from Ajith Kumar's AK62, says he's 'disappointed'

It was announced that Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with Ajith Kumar for his upcoming film, tentatively titled AK62. However, in the last few months, there have been rumours that Vignesh has been removed from the project as director. It was further said that Magizh Thirumeni has been roped in to direct the film. Now, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan reacted to the same and opened up about why he got replaced in AK62.

Vignesh Shivan revealed that he got out of the project as the producers didn't like the second half of the script. He also shared that Ajith Kumar has not asked him to opt out of the film. In a new interview with Galatta, Vignesh said that the producers did not like the second half of the script. He also clarified that Ajith had no role in his being removed from AK 62.

Vignesh Shivan removed from AK62

The director said, "AK62 is a disappointment for me. There's no mistake from Ajith Kumar's side. Production is not happy with the second half. I am happy that the opportunity went to someone like Magizh Thirumeni."

Director Vignesh Shivan was very excited to collab with Ajith Kumar. While starting the New Year, 2023, he penned a grateful note for an opportunity to work with the superstar. He also penned a grateful note for an opportunity to work with Ajith Kumar. However, it is also said that Vignesh Shivan's film has only got postponed and not shelved. After AK62, there are chances the actor will get to Vignesh Shivan's film.

About AK62

Filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni is reportedly confirmed as the new director of AK62. The makers are expected to officially announce this major change, very soon. If the reports are to be believed, Magizh Thirumeni recently met Ajith Kumar in London, and thoroughly impressed the popular with his story narration. The official announcement of AK62 is expected to be made after the title is confirmed.

According to reports, Tamil actor Arvind Swami, who is known for performances in movies like Thalavi, Bombay, Roja, and more, will be seen in a grey shade in AK62. The big-budget venture is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.



