Vignesh Shivan dedicates D-day 'June 9' to Nayanthara; Says thangamey excited to see you walk aisle; PICS

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot today. Ahead of the big day, Vignesh Shivan, being the doting partner as always, took to his Instagram and shared a few pics of Nayanthara as he penned a heartfelt note on his special day. He dedicated June 9 to the love of his life and is said he is super excited to watch his thangamey walk the aisle.

Sharing a few beautiful pics of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !Now , It’s all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara !My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends."

According to reports, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot today morning at 8:30 AM in presence of their family members in the Sheraton Hotel, Mahabalipuram. Vignesh Shivan will share the first pictures of their wedding on Thursday afternoon. Yes, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will release their first pictures as newlyweds on social media. For the wedding, Nayan and Wikki recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to invite him to their wedding. Many close pals like Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ajith Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others have been invited

On June 10, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will host a grand reception reportedly in Chennai and many biggies from the film industries are expected to attend. On June 11, they will make their first public appearance, meet the media and enjoy lunch together with them.

