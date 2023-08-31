Vignesh Shivan drops a comment on Nayanthara's first Instagram post; actress calls Shah Rukh Khan her 'fav'

Nayanthara made her long-awaited Instagram entry today, August 31. Her first post on Instagram was a video of the actress walking in slow motion towards the camera as she held her twins, Uyir and Ulag, in her hands. Nayanthara’s entry was in true superstar fashion, as she used Rajinikanth’s Alappara Theme from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer to accompany her video. Also, the actress wrote the caption, ‘Naan vandhutaen nu sollu….’ which is a dialogue that Rajinikanth says in Pa Ranjith’s 2016 film, Kabali.

Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, who can also be referred to as the first member of Nayanthara’s fan club, has already dropped a sweet comment on Nayanthara’s first Instagram post.

Vignesh Shivan welcomes Nayanthara as she makes her Instagram debut

Vignesh Shivan commented on Nayanthara’s video along with their kids Uyir and Ulag and wrote, "My uyirs welcome to IG." The actress’ Instagram debut came as a surprise to many, as she has always chosen to stay away from all social media handles. Till now, fans have only managed to catch a glimpse of Nayanathara’s candid moments via her husband Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram.



In sharp contrast to Nayanthara, Vignesh has always been very much into social media. The filmmaker has never shied away from expressing himself through different social media platforms.

Nayanthara calls Shah Rukh Khan her favorite as she shares the Jawan trailer

In an interview earlier this year, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is her favorite actor. She also mentioned that his films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, are her all-time favorite films.



After putting up the video with her kids, Uyir and Ulag, as her first post on Instagram, Nayanthara shared the Jawan trailer as her second. While sharing the trailer for the Atlee-directed film, Nayanthara wrote, "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always."



Nayanthara is now following five accounts on Instagram, including those of her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan, production company Rowdy Pictures, and husband Vignesh Shivan. The actress also follows the accounts of Anirudh Ravichander and Michelle Obama. Within hours of her Instagram debut, Naayanathar had already amassed 350k followers.

