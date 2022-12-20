Vignesh Shivan drops a mesmerizing PHOTO of Nayanthara and we cannot stop looking

Recently the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped yet another ravishing picture of his better half. The stunner posed in what looked like a saree with pink threadwork. She was seen checking her phone looking pretty in curly tresses, a pink bindi, and some light makeup.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are on top of their game both personally and professionally. The couple recently welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy, and the stunner will next be seen in the forthcoming horror drama, Connect. In the meantime, the filmmaker is also extremely active on social media and keeps on giving the netizens an insight into their lives.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan at Connect premier

Along with juggling her mommy duties, Nayanthara is also balancing her work commitments extremely well. Just recently, the actress attended the premiere show of Connect in Chennai. She was accompanied by her husband and director Vignesh Shivan at the event. For the unaware, he is also the producer of the much-awaited project. While the diva looked as graceful as ever in a mauve turtle-neck top, along with a floral skirt, Vignesh Shivan was seen donning a yellow shirt and blue denim.

About Connect

Nayanthara will be seen as Susan, a mother of a teenage daughter in Connect. The project marks Lady Superstar's second association with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan. These two earlier worked together in the 2015 horror thriller Maya. Renowned star Anupam Kher is making his Tamil comeback with a film that enjoys a stellar star cast including Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Haniya Nafisa, and others.

The film is set against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown in the country when a single mother notices some eerie changes in her teenage daughter.

She seeks the help of a pastor, played by Anupam Kher, who performs a virtual exorcism.

Connect is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 22 December this year.

