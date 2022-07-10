Vignesh Shivan drops an UNSEEN PIC with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee from wedding with Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped a few unseen pictures from his dreamy wedding with Nayanthara. In the photographs, the newly weds can be see posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Anirudh. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Big wigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, director Atlee, and Thalapathy Vijay, among others attended the ceremony.

