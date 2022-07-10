Vignesh Shivan drops an UNSEEN PIC with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee from wedding with Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan has dropped some pictures from his wedding with Nayanthara on their 1-month anniversary posing with Shahrukh, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped a few unseen pictures from his dreamy wedding with Nayanthara. In the photographs, the newly weds can be see posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Anirudh. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Big wigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, director Atlee, and Thalapathy Vijay, among others attended the ceremony.
Check out the pictures below:
Credits: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!