Vignesh Shivan drops unseen pics of Nayanthara as he pens a heartwarming note to wish on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared unseen pics of his girlfriend Nayanthara to wish all the women out there. He penned a heartwarming note as he shouted out to all the women for making everyone's lives is easy.

The filmmaker wrote, It’s the women in our life ! That make us ! That Complete us ! Who give a meaning to our life and everything that we do!not jus today ! Everyday is their day ! Actions speak louder than words ! So let’s make this place a beautiful place for every woman around !Happy women’s day to all the bold , beautiful , strong & amazing women out there ! :)#happywomensday #nayanthara #womenWorld." Nayanthara can be seen looking bold and beautiful as she flaunts her various expressions.

Vignesh Shivan never leaves a moment to make Nayanthara feel special. Women's Day is everyday for the couple as Vignesh Shivan makes sure to treat Nayanthara special every day. And at many instances, we have seen his love and affection for the actress and it is all things cute.

Meanwhile, the couple collaborated for the romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While Vignesh Shivan has directed the film, Nayanthara will play the lead in it alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be released in theatres on 28 April.

