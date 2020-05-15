Vignesh Shivan gets trolled for wishing Nayanthara’s mother on Mother’s Day; Filmmaker gives a fitting reply

On Mother's Day, Vignesh Shivan left everyone surprised as he not only wished his mother but also took to Instagram and shared a few photos of Nayanthara with her mother.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. Vignesh and Nayanthara have been setting major relationship goals since year and fans are totally obsessed by them. On Mother's Day, Vignesh Shivan left everyone surprised as he not only wished his mother but also took to Instagram and shared a few photos of Nayanthara with her mother. He wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child." Vignesh Shivan's post for his to-be mum in law is winning hearts. However, social media is a place where one will also find haters.

One of the Instagram users asked the filmmaker to go and wish his mother first. Vignesh shuts down the cruel troll who made an indecent comment on his latest Instagram post. Vignesh Shivan decided to give a fitting reply but in the most polite way. He sarcastically replied to the hate comment, "I wished bro..happy mother's day to you too...she has given birth to such a nice kind-hearted person like you..God Bless her'.

Vignesh and Nayanthara are dating for almost four years now. The lovebirds met first on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and immediately connected.

