Vignesh Shivan lauds Jigarthanda Double X team; praises Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah’s performances

Karthik Subbaraj’s much awaited Jigarthanda Double X finally hit the big screens on November 10th. The film which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles has been praised extensively by fans and critics alike.

In fact, several fans and celebrities had also taken to social media to share their experience watching the film. The latest to join the bandwagon is the ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer shared an extensive post on his X, where he praised the writing, performances, cinematography, music, and all facets of the film.

Vignesh Shivan says Jigarthanda Double X will ‘stand the test of time’

Vignesh Shivan spoke highly about the film, and said that Karthik Subbaraj’s filmmaking finesse peaked with Jigarthanda Double X. He said that the Petta helmer’s writing coupled with the genius cinematography by S. Tirru, is highly appreciable, and would stand the test of time.

He also praised Raghava Lawrence’s performance, calling it his best till date, and also said that Sj Suryah’s character was a highly memorable one as well. Vignesh Shivan also lauded Santhosh Narayanan’s music.

Check out his post below:

It is not just Vignesh Shivan who has praised the action drama film. Other celebrities like Anirudh Ravichander, Nelson Dilipkumar, S. Shankar and even Dhanush took to social media to share their experience after watching the film.

Check out their posts below:

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film by the same name which featured Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. The film also marks Karthik Subbaraj’s return to the big screen after four years. His last film to be seen on the big screen was the Rajinikanth starrer 2019 film Petta.

Karthik Subbaraj has described his latest film as a “Pandyaa Western”. The film features Raghava Lawrence as Caesar, a hardened gangster from Madurai, and SJ Suryah who plays Kiruban, an aspiring police officer who goes undercover as Ray Dasan, a filmmaker. The film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Naveen Chandra, Ilavarasu, Bava Chelladurai, and many more. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins.

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda DoubleX Movie Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer is Karthik Subbaraj’s ode to cinema

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, and Karthik Subbaraj pay surprise visit to fans at Jigarthanda Double X screening