Vignesh Shivan & Nayanthara’s ‘Friends’ themed Christmas photo is all about celebration and love; Take a look

Taking to his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with Nayanthara while wishing their fans on Christmas.

On the occasion of Christmas, celebrities and fans have been sharing their wishes and photos of their celebration on social media. Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with Nayanthara while extending his Christmas wishes to his fans and followers. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Merry Christmas dearest people may there be happiness in abundance in all our lives ! Wishing the best wit a lotta positivity & Good will”. Fans took to the comments section and wished the couple.

Yesterday, the couple was spotted at the airport walking hand in hand as the makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Annaatthe halted the shooting process. As 4 crew members of the film tested positive for COVID 19, the makers paused the shooting. When we got in touch with Nayanthara’s team, it was revealed that the lady Superstar’s covid test result came out negative.

Other than Annaatthe, Nayanthara also has in her kitty, a Mollywood film titled Nizhal. It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming film Pattu directed by Alphonse Putheren. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Vignesh Shivan’s latest directorial outing was for an anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal. His portion had Anjali and Kalki Koechlin as the lead actors.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Master to release in Hindi and is titled as 'Vijay: The Master'; Details Inside

See Vignesh Shivan's post here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×