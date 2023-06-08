Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for Nayanthara on their first anniversary: ‘Got married to you yesterday’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the lady superstar and the talented filmmaker, are one of the most loved celeb couples in the South Indian film industry. The popular actress and director fell in love during the shooting of their first project together, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in 2015. After a long courtship, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took their relationship to the next level by officially tying the knot in a grand ceremony that was held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on June 9, 2022.

Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt anniversary note for Nayanthara

The celebrated filmmaker, who is all excited to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his wifey dearest, took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her. "Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying 'Happy First year marriage anniversary'! Theory of relativity is true! Love you #Thangamey! Just starting our life with all the love and blessings!" wrote the director in his post.

"Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together! With all the goodwill of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God Almighty bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives, Our babies Uyir & Ulagam," Vignesh Shivan concluded his romantic post. The doting husband also shared a few lovely unseen pictures with Nayanthara in his anniversary post, to the delight of their fans and followers.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's anniversary wishes for Nayanthara, below:

Nayanthara's upcoming projects

The lady superstar will be next seen in Iraivan, the upcoming action thriller that marks her second collaboration with Jayam Ravi. Nayanthara is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon with Jawan, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer helmed by Atlee. She will soon reunite with hubby Vignesh Shivan for the upcoming untitled project, in which she will share the screen with Pradeep Ranganathan.

Nayanthara is joining hands with R Madhavan and Siddarth for the upcoming thriller Test, which started rolling recently. The actress is also rumored to be in talks to play the female lead in the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project, which has been tentatively titled KH 234.

Vignesh Shivan's work front

The filmmaker was originally supposed to team up with Ajith Kumar for the star's 62nd film, which is being called AK 62. However, the project is currently put on a back burner due to creative differences between Vignesh Shivan and the production banner. If the reports are to be believed, the director is set to announce his next outing, a sci-fi comedy that features Nayanthara and Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead roles, very soon.

