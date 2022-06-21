Vignesh Shivan pens a birthday note to 'good friend' Nelson Dilipkumar; Calls him talented filmmaker

Nelson Dilipkumar, the most popular director in Kollywood, who is known for fikms like Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor and Beast is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes are pouring in for the director on social media platforms. Vignesh Shivan, close friend of Nelson, also wished the director on his birthday with a heartfelt note. He shared a series of pics featuring himself, wife Nayanthara, Nelson, and Anirudh as he wished the director on birthday.

Sharing the pics on his Instagram habdle, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Happy birthday dear Nelson ! @nelsondilipkumar ! The most humorous , hardworking , talented film maker I know in Asia good friend for over 15 years now. !Waiting to see all the magic you have in store for the world to see. Godbless you with only successful moments , happiness and peace !Wishing a great year ahead wholeheartedly. Love ,Wikki #Jailer #Beast #Doctor #Koko #bestwriter #bestfilmmaker #Director #cuteboy #dancer #cricketer #footballer #massagespecialist."

Vignesh Shivan is currently in Thailand with his wife Nayanthara for honeymoon vacation. Yestetday, he shared a few pics from their honeymoon and they are all things romantic. Nayanthara and Shivan can't seem to get enough of each other. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Nelson Dilipkumar's next is with Superstar Rajinikanth. Titled Jailer, the title poster was released recently and promises an action entertainer. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, is teaming up with Ajith Kumar for his next, relatively titled AK62. Nayanthara is said to play the role of the female lead. However, nothing is confirmed.