Vignesh Shivan pens an endearing post for Nayanthara & proves they are a power couple who work & pray together

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are the most doting couples ever in the South, who never fail to set goals. The director's love for his ladylove is so cute that it makes your heart full. Well, yet again, the couple made us go all aww with their latest pic, which Vignesh Shivan shared on Instagram for Nayanthara after seeking blessings at the Tirupati. The director penned an endearing note for the actress and it proves why they are known as the power couple.

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of holding Nayanthara's hands and posing in front of Tirumala temple in ethnic attires. The actor also penned a note, which shows they are one such couple who pray, work and enjoy together. He wrote, "#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear#venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support!All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work." We just can't stop adoring this post, Vignesh Shivan surely deserves the best boyfriend award, don't you all agree?

A day ago, Vignesh Shivan dropped an adorable picture of the couple as they posed happily after seeking blessings at Shirdi. The duo seems to be on a spiritual trip thanking god for the blockbuster success of their film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The couple also bankrolled the project under the banner Rowdy Pictures along with Seven Screen Studios.

Also Read: 'From Shirdi with my Kanmani': Nayanthara, Vignesh seek blessings post Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's success