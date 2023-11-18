Vignesh Shivan pens down heartwarming note for Nayanthara on her birthday; calls her the meaning of his life

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are undoubtedly the epitome of couple goals. Every now and then, the couple turn to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their lives. As the actress celebrates her 39th birthday today, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer turned to Instagram to write a loving note for her.

Vignesh shared the picture of Nayanthara’s wedding cake, which read “Happy Birthday my Uyir Ulagam”. He had also written a note for her along with the picture, which read:

“Love you my uyir and ulagam @nayanthara; Happy Birthday to you; All the beauty and meaning of my life is you and your happiness”

For the unversed, uyir means “life”, and ulagam means “world” in Tamil. Uyir and Ulag also happen to be the names of the couples’ twin sons.

Check out the story shared by Vignesh Shivan below

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and had reportedly been dating since the release of the film. The couple officially tied the knot on 9th June last year.

They also became parents to their twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year, via surrogacy. Nayanthara recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing photos and videos of the picture perfect family.

Nayanthara on the workfront

The Puthiya Niyamam actress was last seen in the psychological thriller film Iraivan, which was helmed by I. Ahmed. The film featured Jayam Ravi in the lead role, and also had Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle and many more in prominent roles. Although the film received mixed reviews, the performances by Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi were highly praised.

Nayanthara also recently made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which was helmed by Atlee. The film featured an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt and many more in prominent roles.

Up next, the actress has three films lined up Mannangatti since 1960 with Yogi Babu, Test with R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine and more, and her 75th film titled Annapoorani which is expected to come out on December 1st.

