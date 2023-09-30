Vignesh Shivan pens heartfelt note for wifey Nayanthara ahead of new beginnings: ‘We have a strategic plan…’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples in the Tamil film industry. The lady superstar and talented filmmaker have always led by example with their mutual respect, togetherness, and unconditional support for each other. Recently, the power couple kickstarted a new journey in their professional lives, as business partners.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan launched their new skincare line, named 9Skin, at a grand event which was held in Malaysia, recently. After the event, the doting hubby took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note for his life partner, who is now also his business partner, leaving their fans in complete awe.

Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for Nayanthara as they embark on a new journey

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director, who is now stepping into the world of business with his wife Nayanthara, dropped a series of romantic pictures with her on his Instagram handle. Vignesh Shivan also posted a heartfelt note for the Jawan actress along with the lovely photos, which was clicked after the launch event of their skincare line.

"We have a strategic plan and It’s called doing things! Big love to my hustle Partner, My life partner, and my business partner! Love you my thangam," reads the filmmaker's post. "God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams !! Stepping into a new world and it looks good already!" he further added.

