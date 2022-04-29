Vignesh Shivan pens his heart out to 'Kanmani' Nayanthara for being his strength: Hope you're proud

Director Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are perfect examples of what true love looks like. They are one of most cutest couples and have always managed to steal hearts with their PDA-filled pics, heartwarming notes and surprises on special days. Now, yet again, the doting boyfriend, Vignesh has made us all go aww with his latest post, which is purely dedicated to his ladylove, Thangamey and Kanmani aka Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan credited the recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal to Nayanthara and said hope she is happy with Kanmani and made her proud. As the film was released yesterday with a thunderous response from the audience, Vignesh penned a heartwarming note to his lady love along with BTS pics with a kid. He also shared a video of Nayanthara patting his back and wrote, Dear Thangamey and now Kanmani ?? … thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life ! The pat on the back that u give me …. ! How much u r there for me !!! Everytime I have been low and clueless in my life ! The way u have stood by me .. made me take decisions and how much u have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete ! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! Its all you and cos of you my Kanmani."

Check out pics and full note here:

Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kadhal is the second movie of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara as director and actor after the blockbuster film Nanum Rowdy in 2015, where the magic of love blooms between each other. And what we see now is a power couple personally and professionally.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal stars Samantha, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal Review: This romantic comedy entertainer is a visual delight to the audiences