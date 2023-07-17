Vignesh Shivan pens note for Thangamey Nayanthara after Jawan poster release; lauds journey of acting with SRK

Jawan’s new poster revealed Nayanthara’s fierce look from the Atlee film. She exuded confidence and totally looked the part in the poster that has since gone viral. The actress has been getting great responses from all corners for her look in Jawan. Then how could husband Vignesh Shivan be any further behind? The director never misses a single opportunity to praise his wife in any given situation.

Now, Vignesh has reacted to Nayanthara’s poster reveal and has expressed how proud he is of her.

Husband Vignesh Shivan can't stop praising Nayanthara after the Jawan poster release

Nayanthara’s journey, which has culminated in a very successful career, is truly inspiring. Adding to that, the actress had to overcome a lot of odds that were stacked against her to get to where she is. Now, the actress has achieved another career milestone by being part of Atlee’s film Jawan, in which she is cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Husband Vignesh Shivan also could not resist speaking on the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress’s incredible professional graph. He put out a tweet praising Nayanthara on her journey, which Vignesh states has only started now. The director seems convinced that his wife is going to achieve even greater heights in her already accomplished career.

Check out Vignesh's tweet here:

Vignesh revealed in his tweet that Nayanthara was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, and there was a time when she used to binge-watch only his films. He also referred to her as inspiring and further expressed his happiness at the actress being part of a big project like Jawan. Vignesh tweeted, "Happy & Proud of you thangamey #Nayanthara From being a fan of Shahrukh sir & binge watching only his movies ! Like literally only his movies !!! To Acting opposite to him in such a big film! Your journey is jus starting You are soooo inspiring dear wife Our family is sooo proud of you @Atlee_dir cheers brother"

This year will also mark Nayanthara’s 20th year in her acting career. She made her debut two decades ago, in 2003, with the Malayalam family drama Manassinakkare.

