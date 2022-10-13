Vignesh Shivan posts Ajith Kumar's PHOTO, calls it 'A Storm before the calm'; Is he hinting at AK62?
Check out director Vignesh Shivan's latest Twitter post with a picture of actor Ajith Kumar.
Ajith Kumar has two thrilling projects in his kitty. He will first appear on the big screens with H Vinoth's directorial Thunivu. Later, the Valimai star will headline a yet-to-be-titled movie that will be made under the direction of Vignesh Shivan. Movie buffs look forward to any updates on both ventures. Now, Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter and posted a picture of Ajith Kumar posing near a bike, against the backdrop of a statue of Buddha.
He captioned the post as, "A Storm before the calm". It is still unclear if the post is a hint toward an update of AK62. However, if so, it is thrilling news for Ajith Kumar fans. It is believed that he has been paired opposite Lady Superstar, Nayanthara in the movie.
Check out the post below:
The latest buzz regarding the drama also suggests that actor and filmmaker, Gautham Vasudev Menon might be roped in as the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he spilled the beans on the matter and said, "Vignesh is a very close friend of mine but nothing has come up to me as of now. If there’s anything such, I would love to play an antagonist as it is a kind of role that always excites me." For the unaware, Gautham Vasudev Menon directed Ajith Kumar in the 2015 action entertainer, Yennai Arindhaal with Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Arun Vijay in the lead roles.
In the meantime, Ajith Kumar is shooting for Thunivu right now. The movie is his third professional association with filmmaker H Vinoth. These two earlier collaborated on two films namely Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.
