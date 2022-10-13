Vignesh Shivan posts Ajith Kumar's PHOTO, calls it 'A Storm before the calm'; Is he hinting at AK62?

Ajith Kumar has two thrilling projects in his kitty. He will first appear on the big screens with H Vinoth's directorial Thunivu. Later, the Valimai star will headline a yet-to-be-titled movie that will be made under the direction of Vignesh Shivan. Movie buffs look forward to any updates on both ventures. Now, Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter and posted a picture of Ajith Kumar posing near a bike, against the backdrop of a statue of Buddha.

He captioned the post as, "A Storm before the calm". It is still unclear if the post is a hint toward an update of AK62. However, if so, it is thrilling news for Ajith Kumar fans. It is believed that he has been paired opposite Lady Superstar, Nayanthara in the movie.