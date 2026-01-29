Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany to release on February 12? Here’s what we know

Love Insurance Kompany, aka LIK, is the highly awaited Tamil film that now has a release update. After fans were told to expect a late 2025 release, the movie has been postponed a couple of times, and now a possible mid-February premiere. While no official announcement has come the fans’ way, sources are said to be planning a February 12 release, as per Mid-Day.

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer LIK: Love Insurance Kompany looks at Feb 12 premiere

Initially scheduled to release on 18 September 2025, it was postponed for unknown reasons ahead of its premiere. A new date of 17 October was later announced, which also fell through. A December 18 release did not succeed in its plans either. Now, the reports of a Valentine’s Day release are emerging with makers staying tight-lipped so far. As fans await official confirmation, there’s a lot of chatter about the many clashes it will face at the box office, for several awaited Tamil projects are eyeing the February period for explosive theatrical releases.

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to hit the screens earlier this month, has been indefinitely delayed amid its wait for CBFC approvals. A February release seems highly likely as of this point. Moreover, confirmed drops include With Love starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, which will release on February 6. Vijay Antony’s Pookie with Ajay Dhishan and R.K. Dhanusha has also locked a Valentine’s Day run. Meanwhile, Sigma, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual project, is also expected to drop in the same span.

Thaai Kizhavi and Benz are two other projects said to be looking at a later February release plan, making it just that competitive for LIK at the box office.

About LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

LIK follows the story of a man who seeks true love in the age of fabricated romance. Set in 2035, it showcases the lead character coming across a technology that allows him to date a robot, but instead, he develops feelings for a techie. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty in key roles.

