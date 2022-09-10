Vignesh Shivan praises wife Nayanthara's performance in Connect, calls the film 'extraordinary horror movie'

Nayanthara is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South. She has a series of movies lined up, one such is Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Nayanthara along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and the team watched the special screening of the film. The filmmaker then took to Twitter to give a shoutout to Connect and also congratulated the team for delivering a solid film.

Vignesh Shivan watched his upcoming production venture Connect with the team on Thursday, September 8. He took to Twitter and shared a posing with Nayanthara and others as he wrote, "Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movieWe know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expectedkudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances#LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed."