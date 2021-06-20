Vignesh Shivan REVEALS one quality of Nayanthara that he admires the most; Shares his favourite pic with her

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and have been setting major relationship goals ever since.

Lady superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are head over heels in love with each other. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan keeps treating us with some adorable photos of him with Nayanthara and they are proof of their magical love story. They met each other on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan and have been setting major relationship goals ever since. Recently, Vignesh Shivan decided to interact with his fans on Instagram and he yet again left us talking about their adorable chemistry.

One of his followers asked him to share his favourite photo with Nayanthara and Vignesh took no time to reveal it. He shared a throwback love-filled photo of him kissing Nayanthara's forehead from their USA trip. He was also asked one quality of Nayanthara that he admires the most. To this, he replied, 'self-confidence'. To recall, their first appearance as a couple was at awards show in Singapore.

While receiving her award, Nayanthara in her speech back then said, "Vicky had full faith in me. He's the only one who encouraged me and told me that this is the time to try different things as an actor and that no one else could do it but me. Thank you, Vicky."

Meanwhile, check out Vignesh's latest post for Nayanthara below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh are a team together professionally as well. The actress' upcoming film Netrikann is being backed by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures banner. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

