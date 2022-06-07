Vignesh Shivan reveals why he and Nayanthara changed the wedding venue from Tirupati to Mahabalipuram

The power couple of South, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony. The couple I decided to get married in Tirupati but moved the wedding venue to a resort in Mahabalipuram. Now, ahead of the D-Day, the filmmaker Vignesh Shivan addressed the media and revealed the shift over in the wedding venue.

As we reported initially, the couple decided to get married in Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh but changed due to logistics issues. Addressing the media, Vignesh Shivan said, "We wanted to get married in a temple. However, there were logistics issues and it was difficult to bring our families to Tirupati. Hence, we decided to change the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram in Chennai."

Vignesh Shivan also officially confirmed that he and Nayanthara are getting married on June 9 in the presence of family and close friends. Pinkvilla exclusively also got hands-on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding card, which was all things aesthetic with floral print. In fact, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and invited him to their wedding.

Also Read: PHOTO: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Invite him to their wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple have been in a relationship for 6 years and are madly in love with each other. the couple has been living in a live-in relationship since a few years now.