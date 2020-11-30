  1. Home
Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Shooting of the multi starrer to start in December?

Directed by Vijay Sethupathi, the romantic drama has Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
Before the lockdown was imposed, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan announced that his next project will be a multi starrer, with Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film made the headlines after it was announced that it will have all the three top stars in the lead roles and it was announced on Valentine’s day. It has been a while since the makers made any announcements regarding the film, and now a new report has come up stating that the film’s shooting will be started in December.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration of Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi, while the latter has shared the screen space with Nayanthara in the superhit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was again directed by Vignesh Shivan. It is expected that Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will meet with the expectations of people as it also has Anirudh Ravichander on board as the music composer. The makers have not yet revealed any other cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman, which had a direct release on OTT platform. She has two other films in her kitty, including Netrikann and Annaatthe. Samantha, on the other hand, has a film with Ashwin Saravanan in her pipeline, which is yet to be titled. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

