Vignesh Shivan is setting major boyfriend goals as he clicks sun kissed photos of his ladylove Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is setting major boyfriend goals as he makes his ladylove feel special every moment. The director and producer took to social media recently and shared sun-kissed photos of Nayanthara clicked by him.

Addressing her as the '#bestmodel', he captioned it, "#boredofcaptions."

On Women's Day, Vignesh also shared a lovely and powerful message alongside a very powerful photo of his ladylove. He wrote, "Every day is her day! Keep loving , keep admiring , keep supporting the women around you ! Shower her with utmost care , respect ... make sure she’s always looked at with a lot of dignity & love ! Above all let them be free & independent !! Happy women’s day...Without women ... we have nothing to do in this world !!! Without men ... they should be able to achieve anything & everything ! Towards a positive , cheerful environment."

Check out the latest photos of Nayanthara shared by Vignesh on his Instagram account:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love has grown strong with each passing day. In fact, at a recent award function, Nayanthara opened up about Vignesh, called him the love of his life and stated that she feels best and in peace being around him.

