Vignesh Shivan shares a glimpse of his dreamy birthday celebrations with wifey Nayanthara: VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the lady superstar and talented filmmaker got married in June 2022, after dating for 7 years. The couple fell in love during the shooting of their first film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have set major couple goals with their adorable PDA. The popular actress has opened up about how the filmmaker brought peace and stability to her life and became her biggest pillar of strength. Now, Vignesh Shivan is once again winning the internet with his lovely appreciation post for wifey Nayanthara.

Nayanthara had thrown a surprise party for her husband in Dubai, on his birthday. The director, who is moved by his dear wife’s lovely gesture, shared pictures and videos of his celebration on Instagram with a sweet note. “It’s my 8th birthday with you my thangamey #nayanthara You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one! But… This one was too emotional! Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that! :) to more years of love, happiness, and peace! Thank you Love you and the way you love me, more and more!!", wrote Vignesh sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebration in a video. Later, he also shared some cute pictures with Nayanthara.