Vignesh Shivan shares a picture with his son; Pens a note on being in 'pain' and an 'unpredictable' situation

Vignesh Shivan, who is gearing up for his 6th film as a director has penned a long note talking about the tough times and how he managed to deal with it all alone. Sharing a picture with his son, Vignesh wrote, "#NeverEverGiveUp gearing up for my #Wikki6 straight from the heart." Further, he thanked his fans, well-wishes, family and friends for giving him 'confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere'.

"#ThankingGod and all the Kind people I met during these toughest of times... your warmness and belief in me not only helped me to find myself but also gave me the confidence to survive in this unpredictable, uncertain atmosphere ! Today , am happy and looking forward to the future cos of your niceness ! My Family , friends , well wishers and some really sweet fans thank you," read his Instagram note.

Vignesh Shivan, filmmaker and husband of Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara, also said that humiliation and failure taught him a lot more than what appreciation and Success could.

For the unversed, Vignesh Shivan was supposed to collaborate with Ajith Kumar for a film, which was tentatively called AK62. It was planned on a massive budget with some cast and crew also finalized. However, due to some differences, the film in Vignesh Shivan and Ajith combination had to be cancelled.

Now, Magizh Thirumeni is on board for the same project, the one Vignesh Shivan was set to direct AK62. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is not out.



