Vignesh Shivan shares he is ‘stunned’ by ‘ultimate mass and blast’ of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly teaser

After a massive success with his last release, Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is all set for another spectacle on screen with his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. The teaser of the forthcoming actioner directed by Adhik Ravichandran was released yesterday and it is safe to say that the clip has left everyone amazed.

Now, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram stories and shared his reaction to the teaser of Good Bad Ugly. Being a fanboy of Ajith Kumar, the filmmaker revealed he is stunned by the charismatic and unique look of the actor, adding how the film promises to be an ultimate massy entertainer.

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “April Pathu…kola kuthu….In theaters! Wow stunned by Ak sir screen presence as always ultimate massssss & blasttttttt sambavam by @adhikravi @mythriofficial @romeopicturesoffl @gvprakash @sureshchandraoffl.”

For the unversed, Good Bad Ugly would mark Adhik Ravichandran’s first-ever project with Ajith Kumar. Considering that the former is one of the biggest fans of the Tamil superstar, everyone is rather excited to witness what the film has to offer once it hits the big screens.

Coming to the teaser of the upcoming movie, it has featured three completely different looks and styles of AK, essaying the role of a kingpin who goes gunblazing at the drop of a hat.

The 1-minute, 29-second clip discusses the return of the most feared gangster named AK, which spells havoc amid the entire mafia world.

Take a look at the glimpse here:

What came out as a striking factor was certainly the three different looks Ajith Kumar pulled off for the movie, which are easily reminiscent of his roles in his previous films Red and Billa.

Interestingly, one of the superstar’s punchlines from his old movie has also been reused.

Good Bad Ugly would hit theaters on April 10, 2025.